Andre-Villas Boas issues Daniel Levy warning to Antonio Conte

Andre Villas-Boas has opened up on the task awaiting Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas has explained that Antonio Conte will have his work cut out in North London while working with Daniel Levy at the club.

Villas-Boas left Spurs in dismal circumstances in 2013 after a heavy 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool at White Hart Lane – and he admits he found it tough working with Levy at the club.

Now 44, the Portuguese manager is without a job, and he suggests that Conte may find it difficult to succeed in North London.

“For Antonio it will be a challenge, a great challenge,” Villas-Boas said. “We have a Premier League-winning coach in Antonio, going to a club with the best stadium in England and the best training facilities in Europe or the world.

“But you always see that something is missing at Spurs.

“Daniel has had a coach that took the club to a Champions League final in Mauricio Pochettino and one of the most successful coaches in the world coaching his team in Jose Mourinho.

“It’s up to him and Joe Lewis to decide what they want for the organisation. But it’s a difficult organisation because of that lack of clarity.”

Granted, Villas-Boas did accept that Levy has been a success at Spurs, but he noted that he is a challenging man to deal with at the best of times.

“I don’t want to turn this into a criticism of Daniel. Everybody has their ups and downs, strengths and weaknesses, but Daniel is not an easy person to deal with.

“There are a lot of things that have to be said face to face, each side with truthfulness. But sometimes they look like they don’t happen that way.

“Coaches have to be judged on their performance — I agree. We lost, miserably, two games that led to us agreeing terms for me to leave but he’s not the easiest person to deal with. Yet what is easy right now in football?”

