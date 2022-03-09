‘You know the warship’ – Ukraine FA sever ties with record cap holder amid Russian invasion stance

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been handed down his penalty.

The Ukrainian FA have signalled their intent to strip their all-time record cap holder Anatoliy Tymoshchuk of all accolades he has been awarded through his home association.

In recent days, Tymoschuk has failed to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the 144-time Ukrainian international currently plying his trade in Russia as the assistant manager of Zenit St Petersburg.

As a result of his decision to remain quiet, the Ukrainian FA have confirmed he is to be stripped of all his caps for Ukraine, and are attempting to revoke his Uefa Pro License acquired in his home nation.

In a social media post, the association published a picture with the slogan ‘you know the warship’ when issuing their statement.

“Guided by Art. 62 of the Disciplinary Rules of the UAF, after reviewing and verifying information from 08.03.2022 on possible violations of the Code of Ethics and Fair Play Tymoschuk Anatoly Alexandrovich, the Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of the UAF addresses the following,” the statement began.

After finding Tymoschuk to be ‘violating’ an Ethics clause, the sporting body confirmed they will, “(1) deprive Tymoschuk AA of the coaching license of the Pro level issued by the UAF Licensing Center.

“(2) instruct the UAF administration to apply to public authorities to deprive Tymoschuk AA of all state awards and honorary titles;

“(3) deprive Tymoschuk AA of all titles of the winner and the silver prize-winner of the championship of Ukraine, the Cup of Ukraine, the Super Cup of Ukraine.

“(4) Exclude AA Tymoschuk from the official register of players of UAF national teams.”

Tymoschuk, however, did not only receive a dressing from his own association, but has from current Ukrainian internationals as well.

Last week, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi hit out at the 144-time international, claiming he was no longer a legend of Ukrainian football.

“I don’t know about Tymoshchuk, you need to ask him. Hard to comment but it’s weird (why he hasn’t) – I think it’s not right,” he tweeted.

“It’s 100% the case that he’s no longer (or ever will be) a legend of Ukraine football. His previous achievements have been forgotten.”

