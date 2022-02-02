Ally McCoist blasts ‘abysmal’ Rangers in Celtic humbling

It was a bad night for Rangers.

Scottish champions Rangers were dealt a major blow in their league title aspirations on Wednesday night, crashing to a humbling 3-0 derby day defeat to Celtic.

The damage was all but done during a scintillating first-half display from the Bhoys, with the Gers scarcely able to come to terms with their hosts.

A brace from Reo Hatate sent Celtic on their way, with Israeli international Liel Abada adding the gloss to a brilliant win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

But despite Celtic’s remarkable showing, it was a dreadful night for Rangers; and Ally McCoist pulled no punches after the game.

Ally McCoist: “But that, there, what we saw this evening, was a major wake-up call for Rangers..”

“It was a non-performance,” McCoist said after the game on Sky Sports. “They were abysmal tonight, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

“They were a bit better during the second-half with Ryan Jack coming on. He did make a difference and made a few passes; he wanted to get on the ball.

“But that, there, what we saw this evening, was a major wake-up call for Rangers. If they needed a wake-up call against Aberdeen and Ross County with two dropped points..

“They were well beaten tonight, and were beaten by a far, far better side.”

And while the result was a galling one for Rangers, they are now behind their bitter Glasgow foes in the league table.

Following their win, the Bhoys are now one point clear of the Gers in the title race, after recovering from their very slow start to the season.

But they will now have to back up their latest big win on Sunday, as they take on Motherwell at Fir Park; looking to extend their unbeaten domestic run of form.

