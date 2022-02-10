All the Irish players to watch on TV this weekend

A busy weekend awaits.

Irish eyes will be fixated on TV screens this weekend, watching some of the countries brightest talents take to the field of play.

This weekend, in particular, will be an exciting one, with Premier League, Championship and League One action all taking centre-stage.

Are you unsure of what game is on when, and what Irish players are in action?

Fear not, as we have you covered on another stellar weekend for Irish players in front of our TV screens from Friday night all the way to Sunday evening.

Friday, 11th February.

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 8pm. (LOI TV).

The precursor of the League of Ireland season kicks off on Friday evening, as Shamrock Rovers host St Patrick’s Athletic in the President’s Cup final at Tallaght Stadium.

While the Saints come into the game as FAI Cup holders, the Hoops do have the added incentive of having a number of Irish internationals within their squad, with Jack Byrne set to be the star attraction.

Glentoran v Linfield, 7.45pm. (BBC Two NI).

Northern Ireland’s ‘big two’ go head to head on Friday night, with the Glens and Linfield set to throw down in front of the BBC cameras.

As a result of a massive influx of League of Ireland talent into the NIFL, there will be plenty of ex-League of Ireland talent on show.

Former Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields will be hoping to impress for the Blues, whereas the Glens will be looking to lean on the qualities of Michael O’Connor, Sean Murray and Patrick McClean.

Saturday, 12th February.

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United, 12.30pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

Opening the Saturday’s action on Sky Sports is Sheffield United who visit Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

Once again, the Blades will be hoping to lean on the experience of their Irish contingent, with John Egan, Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens all looking to feature.

For the Terriers, Danny Grant is their sole Irish player, but it is unlikely that he will play.

Manchester United v Southampton, 12.30pm. (BT Sport 1 ).

While Ireland do not have a whole lot of Premier League talent within their ranks – one of those currently outside of the picture will be looking to strike another telling blow to Manchester United.

Shane Long started for the Saints last weekend in their FA Cup tie at home to Coventry City, whereas Will Smallbone may return to the starting XI, although the trip to Old Trafford may come too soon for him.

Shane Long and Ireland U21 midfielder Will Smallbone are named on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/MnTcQNa0pK — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 9, 2022

Norwich City v Manchester City, 5.30pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD ).

While Ireland’s Southampton duo may not feature at Old Trafford, Adam Idah has a strong chance of playing for Norwich City against runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Andrew Omobamidele may also be in line to feature, albeit from the bench as he steps up his recovery from an injury setback that ruled him out for a few weeks.

Sunday, February 13th.

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United, 12pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

The League One promotion race hots up on Sunday lunchtime, as Rotherham United visit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in a Yorkshire Derby.

Ireland’s Rotherham contingent have been spoken about a lot recently, with Chiedozie Ogbene and JJ Kayode impressing in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly is also impressing having just joined the club at the end of the January transfer window.

For Wednesday, former Ireland U19 international Ciaran Brennan may feature off the bench for the Owls.

Manchester City v Manchester United, 12.30pm. (BBC Two).

In the WSL this weekend, there is a Manchester Derby to look forward to, and it will have some Irish involvement within it as well.

The Red Devils recently swooped in for Ireland international Diane Caldwell only a fortnight ago, and the defender will be hoping to make her impact in a big local derby as early as this weekend.

Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 2pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

Back to Premier League action, Newcastle United take on Aston Villa at St James’ Park in a huge game for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Toon Army head into the game off the back of a morale-boosting win at home to Everton, while Villa were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds United at home.

But as far as Irish involvement goes, Ciaran Clark is likely to start from the bench.

Celtic v Raith Rovers, 4pm. (Premier Sports 1).

And finally, Ireland’s Celtic trio will be looking to feature in the Scottish Cup for the Bhoys against Raith Rovers.

The game, however, may come too soon for Johnny Kenny who is beginning to train with their first-team setup.

But for Liam Scales and James McCarthy, they will both be looking to start as Celtic prime themselves for a return to European action next week.