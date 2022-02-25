All the Irish players to watch on TV this weekend with Caoimhin Kelleher set to star

A busy weekend awaits.

Irish eyes will be fixated on TV screens this weekend, watching some of the country’s brightest talents take to the field of play.

This weekend, in particular, will be an exciting one, with Premier League, Championship and Carabao Cup action all taking centre-stage.

What a moment for Caoimhin Kelleher 👏🏻pic.twitter.com/X7RyU6E2E6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 25, 2022

Are you unsure of what game is on when, and what Irish players are in action?

Fear not, as we have you covered on another stellar weekend for Irish players in front of our TV screens from Friday night all the way to Sunday evening.

Irish players to watch on TV: Friday, 25th February.

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, 7.45pm. (RTE 2).

In the headline League of Ireland game, Shamrock Rovers make the long trip north to take on Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Stephen Bradley’s side, while favourites, will be acutely aware that they face a stiff test against the Candystripes, with Ruairdhi Higgins’ side set for a huge test against the Hoops.

MATCHDAY | @derrycityfc v @ShamrockRovers ⚽️ Top footballers

🗣️ Passionate fans

🎟️ Sold out

📺 Live on @RTE2 & @RTEplayer Derry City play host to Shamrock Rovers tonight in a game that promises plenty of entertainment#LOI | @RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/sCnWErjfpU — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 25, 2022

Live on RTE 2 TV, this game is not to be missed.

Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, 7.45pm. (BBC Scotland).

Perhaps not the most glamorous of games, but there will be Irish interest in the Scottish Championship on Friday evening.

Former Longford Town, and Drogheda United defender Daniel O’Reilly will be hoping to build on his impressive start for Hamilton, as they host Inverness.

Southampton v Norwich City, 8pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Ultra HD)

While Ireland’s Norwich City duo of Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah will not start due to injury, there may be appearances for the Boys in Green at Southampton.

Will Smallbone has been a regular fixture on the Saints bench in recent weeks, as has Shane Long.

WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH! 🤯 [2-0] pic.twitter.com/NSIAUk3Ndt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 19, 2022

And following Long’s goal against Everton last weekend, the Tipperary native will be hoping to add to his tally from last week against a relegation-threatened Norwich.

Irish players to watch on TV: Saturday, 12th February.

Blackburn Rovers v QPR, 12.30pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

In the Championship, there will be an intriguing battle of Irish central defenders to watch out for, as Jimmy Dunne’s QPR take on Darragh Lenihan’s Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Dunne and Lenihan have been in fine form all season, with the pair heavily touted for Irish call-ups in the March internationals.

Elsewhere, former Drogheda United and Shelbourne full-back James Brown will be looking to make his apperarance for Rovers, whereas Jeff Hendrick will be hoping to maintain his good form for his new side.

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.45pm. (BT Sport 1).

In the Premier League, Matt Doherty will be looking to shake off Spurs’ recent malaise as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

Doherty has been reduced to a bit-part player in recent weeks in North London, but following their dismal 1-0 defeat away to Burnley midweek, he may get his chance.

Everton v Man City, 5.30pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League).

In the day’s other televised game on Sky Sports, Seamus Coleman will be hoping to inspire Everton to an unlikely win at home to Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Coleman has enjoyed an impressive start to life under Frank Lampard at Goodison, despite the Toffees’ lowly league poisition. They have it all to do against Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday evening on Merseyside.

Irish players to watch on TV: Sunday, February 13th.

Hibs v Celtic, 12pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football).

In the Scottish top-flight, Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic head to Edinburgh to take on rivals Hibernian, in a mouth-watering clash at Easter Road.

The Bhoys went out of Europe on Thursday night, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, and they will be looking for a reaction.

But they do face a stiff test against Hibs, who have Cavan man Jake Doyle-Hayes within their ranks. For Celtic, Irish pair James McCarthy and Liam Scales are likely to feature off the bench.

The game, however, is likely to come too soon for new recruit Johnny Kenny.

Liverpool v Arsenal, 12pm. (RTE News Now).

In the Women’s FA Cup, Irish internationals Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan will take on their international teammate, and captain, Katie McCabe in front of the RTE cameras.

McCabe’s Gunners will be hoping to avoid defeat against a Liverpool side who are in form, with Kiernan proving to be a real threat up front.

Manchester United v Manchester City, 12.30pm. (BBC Two).

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Ireland defender Diane Caldwell will be hoping to steer Manchester United to a derby day win over local rivals Manchester City.

Caldwell recently joined the Red Devils on a six-month deal until the end of the season, and having impressed already, she will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday.

Chelsea v Liverpool, 4.30pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

The headline act of the weekend from an Irish perspective, however, comes in the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Hailing from Cork, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his Wembley bow for the Reds, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirming that he will start the Irish international.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 4.30pm.

