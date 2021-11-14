Alisson takes a swipe at Premier League officials while on international duty

Alisson has taken a swipe at Premier League officials…

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has taken a swipe at Premier League officials while on international duty for Brazil this week.

The Brazilian keeper conceded a goal in controversial fashion against West Ham last weekend in the Premier League, and it seems he is not over it.

Rather than being adjudged to have been fouled, nothing was given in favour of the former Roma netminder, resulting in a rather comical West Ham goal being scored.

Alisson takes aim at Premier League officials.

Last weekend proved to be a costly defeat for the Merseysiders in London, as the Hammers maintained their rather incredible start to the season.

But it was a victory that did not come without its controversy. West Ham took the lead in fortuitous fashion, with Alisson appearing to misjudge the flight of the ball after a corner-kick routine.

West Ham lead against Liverpool thanks to an Alisson own goal which was allowed to stand after a VAR review 👇 📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL

— Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 7, 2021

And that goal in particular proved to be a costly one to concede as the Reds fell on the wrong side of a 3-2 thriller at the London Stadium.

Pablo Fornals and Declan Rice both got in on the act later on in the game, but Alisson’s own-goal remains a sore one.

While on international duty, Alisson aimed a thinly-veiled remark at Premier League officials – by posting a picture on his Instagram account.

Alisson and Klopp fume at Premier League officials.

And it is not just Alisson who was incensed by the decision for that West Ham goal to stand last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was as well.

“I think the goals are clear but some situations they have to go another way,” Klopp said after the match.

“Let’s talk about the goals they score. The first I think is a foul on the goalie – I don’t know what a player has to do for it to be a foul on the goalie. The arm goes against Ali’s arm so how can he catch the ball when someone takes his arm away?”

