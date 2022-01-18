Ex-Everton hero claims Duncan Ferguson was ‘never comfortable’ working with Rafael Benitez

Was it ever going to work out?

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs has claimed that Duncan Ferguson was ‘never comfortable’ working alongside the now-deposed Toffees boss, Rafael Benitez.

In the aftermath of Benitez’s sacking as Everton manager, Ferguson’s name has been mentioned as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

But while backing his ex-teammate to take over from Benitez, Stubbs has claimed that he finds it hard to believe that the Scotsman was ever comfortable working with the ex-Everton boss at Goodison Park.

Alan Stubbs: “I think he would have been very uncomfortable working with Rafa..”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stubbs explained why he thought so.

“I know Duncan pretty well and I think he would have been very uncomfortable working with Rafa Benitez,” he explained.

“I think because of the way he is regarded by the fans, he’s loved by the fans, and you have a guy who was hated at the end.

🔵 Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho are two new names linked to the Everton job. ✅ The feeling from Duncan Ferguson is that he would welcome the opportunity to manage #EFC until the end of the season, rather than two or three games. [via @VinnOConnor] pic.twitter.com/8flLkj6TLH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2022

“It’s an uncomfortable watch because you don’t know how much responsibility was given to Duncan for the decisions with the team or if he was cast off to one side.”

The replacements.

While Wayne Rooney’s name has been mentioned as a possible replacement, Stubbs believes the former assistant to Benitez would be the ideal replacement to galvanise the Everton support.

“I think right now the only person that can take it and really get fans onside is Duncan [Ferguson],” he said. “Whether he will be a long term appointment, I’m not too sure because he is still inexperienced.

“But the position right now that Everton find themselves in and the way he can galvanise the fans… the one thing you know at 12:30 pm on Saturday, the fans will be right behind Duncan.

“The players have a lot to prove to the fans. The players have to get the fans on side. They have to put in better performances than they have shown. Everton are in a relegation fight.”

For now, however, Everton must dust themselves off ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, where they may have their new manager in place by then.

