Michael Owen claims Alan Shearer was looking for a ‘scapegoat’ over their Newcastle spat on Twitter

Michael Owen is not letting his spat with Alan Shearer go away.

Former England and Liverpool hero Michael Owen has doubled down on his Alan Shearer stance, claiming he was wrong to assume that Owen cowered away from big games during his time at Newcastle.

Owen played under Shearer at St James’ Park, a spell which culminated with the Toon Army being relegated to the Championship, with Shearer as caretaker manager.

And in 2019, Shearer and Owen engaged in a fairly public social media spat, where Shearer took aim at Owen for not playing through the pain barrier at the time.

Having admitted that he, and Shearer have not spoken to one another since, Owen has doubled down in his assertion that Shearer was wrong in doing so.

Michael Owen on Alan Shearer.

20 years on from his Ballon d’Or win, Owen was speaking to the Daily Mail, where he took aim at his one-time club, and international teammate again.

“I like Alan, as it happens. I know what would happen if we were in a room. We’d shake hands, have a little stare at each other,” he started.

“We’d need 10 minutes to each say our piece and he would still believe what he believes and I would still tell him you’re barking up the wrong tree.

“We’d stubbornly agree to disagree and have a pint together.

“But if he thinks I was pulling out of a game against Aston Villa… I was born to play big games. I know why he thinks that. Do you think he’s going to look in the mirror and say, “That was my fault, I was a bad manager”?.”

Michael Owen.

While explaining his reasoning as to why he thought Shearer was wrong, he also claimed that the former Newcastle icon was looking for a scapegoat as the Toon went down in the late-2000s.

“He has to blame someone, I would be the same,” Owen adds. “I used to get in the car on a Saturday with my dad when I hadn’t scored and say my teammates were at fault.

“I don’t blame Alan for thinking Newcastle being relegated was nothing to do with him. Find scapegoats, it’s great for the mind. I used to do it all the time.

“But deep down I think he knows he’s wrong to think that. He just won’t admit it.”

Unsurprisingly, Shearer and Owen have yet to speak since their public spat in 2019, and it appears unlikely that they will do so in the near future, based off these recent comments at least.

