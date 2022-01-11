Close sidebar

Alan Shearer makes Marcus Rashford claim during FA Cup win

by Andrew Dempsey
Rashford Alan Shearer

Marcus Rashford is struggling at Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has come in for heavy criticism following his recent Manchester United performances, with Alan Shearer the latest to take aim at him.

The England international struggled for large parts of Monday night’s FA Cup win at home to Aston Villa, as Ralf Rangnick’s side squeaked their way to a win.

The win, however, did little to detract from a poor showing from the United forward.

“It looks as if everything is a chore..”

Speaking during the BBC’s live coverage of the game, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer claimed that Rashford is not enjoying his football at the moment.

“I get that he’s struggling with a little bit of confidence, amazing work off the pitch,” he explains.

“But certainly a lot of the times this season, it looks as if everything is a chore. It looks like hard work for him. He doesn’t seem to be enjoying his football as much.

“I get that. It’s a learning curve, you learn how to get over that.”

Marcus Rashford.

Despite his challenging start to the season, Rashford will at least be hoping that he can dust himself down in 2022.

During the last calendar year, the Manchester United forward lost two major finals on penalties, and has also seen his boyhood club continue to struggle on the pitch.

In addition, he also saw former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer part ways with the club in November, with Rangnick taking charge on an interim basis.

Next up for Rashford, however, is a Premier League game away to Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

