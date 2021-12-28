Alan Shearer won’t buy into Fred’s impressive Manchester United stats

Alan Shearer is not buying into Fred’s recent performances.

Former Newcastle United hero Alan Shearer has torn into Manchester United midfielder Fred, ridiculing his performance in their 1-1 draw on Monday night.

While the statistics looked favourable upon Fred, Shearer ridiculed the Brazilian’s showing, questioning where the favourable stats came from.

The United midfielder, however, was unable to help his side secure a big win on the road, as their flaky top-four hopes took another hit.

In his defence, Fred has impressed at times this season, and with Ralf Rangnick at the helm, he will be hoping to continue his improvement at the club.

Shearer, however, was one man in particular who hit out at his performance in a thinly-veiled tweet during the game.

Alan Shearer takes aim at Fred.

In a dire first-half display from United, Fred was noted as making 33 successful passes and then having seven ball recoveries.

But that did come in the face of a very sloppy encounter at St. James’s Park, as the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder also created two chances.

Are you sure you were watching the same game as I was? https://t.co/jvbb81DWhu — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 27, 2021

And it was those stats that did not wash with Shearer, as he laughed off the promising numbers from the Brazilian midfielder.

In doing so, Shearer asked if the account that published the stats was watching the correct game.

Newcastle United v Manchester United.

While United escaped with a point, they did, in fact, almost nick all three points against a relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Saying that, they can also count themselves fortunate they did not find themselves two behind after Allan Saint-Maximin missed an open goal just before Cavani’s leveller.

United’s next game is against Burnley on Thursday evening, with a kick-off time of 8.15 pm at Old Trafford. Dependent on other results, a win would move them ahead of 6th placed West Ham.

