Ireland international Alan Browne forced into passionate defence of Preston North End teammates

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne was forced into a passionate defence of his Preston North End teammates after they slumped to another dismal home defeat on Saturday.

Browne is Preston’s club captain as they lie 16th in the Championship, and their recent home defeat to Cardiff City did little to ease the pressure at the club.

And following a raft of boos from the Deepdale support, the Corkman insisted that he, and his teammates do not need their own support turning on their own players.

“We’re not deluded, we’re sitting in a really bad place at the moment,” Browne told Lancashire Live. “Nothing is concrete and it’s a long season but today, and these next patch of games, were really important for us to get an idea of where we are going.

“With results like that, especially after the first half performance, it is not something to be cheering or getting excited about.

“If we could’ve maintained that for 90 minutes you are thinking we’re on the up but back-to-back defeats doesn’t look great and it’s up to us to turn that around.

“Nobody else is going to and yeah people are going to get frustrated but we’ve got to block that out because any negativity doesn’t really help. You could hear it towards the end.”

Browne missed out featuring in Ireland’s last two internationals such is the competition in Stephen Kenny’s midfield, and he is having little luck at club level.

“I think people are just getting a bit impatient with us. We know we haven’t been consistent enough or getting the results that people would’ve wanted – that we would’ve wanted.

“But we are trying our best, we are trying to find solutions but they are just not coming at the moment.

“You have got your right to voice your opinion but it benefits no-one really.”

