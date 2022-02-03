Aiden McGeady backs Roy Keane to give Sunderland a ‘big boost’

Aiden McGeady has spoken.

Former Ireland international Aiden McGeady has claimed that the potential arrival of Roy Keane to the Stadium of Light would provide the Black Cats with a ‘big boost’.

Keane’s name has been heavily linked with the vacant Sunderland job in the last 24 hours, and it appears likely that he will be appointed by the club.

And having worked with Keane previously at international level, and at club level with Celtic; McGeady has said that his arrival would be a big boost to he, and his teammates.

“I’ve seen the rumours of Roy Keane being interviewed for the job,” McGeady said on Sky Sports. “I have known him a long time, played with him at Celtic and he was my coach at Ireland the last five or six years under Martin O’Neill, when he was number two.

“I know him well and know he has a lot of fans and is still held in high regard by the fans here.

“It is not my job to comment on the speculation, whether he is the right man for the job or not, that is down to the hierarchy and the board at the club. But if he were to get the job, it would give the fans a big boost, similar to the signing of Jermain.

“That was a massive coup by the club. He still knows where the goal is, you see the lift the whole club got from him coming in, even just around the place the last couple of days.”

And while McGeady would welcome a Roy Keane arrival to the Stadium of Light, he is, however, injured at the moment, nursing a knee injury.

His last appearance for Sunderland came in November against Shrewsbury Town, but he is expected to make his return to first-team action shortly.

And should he do that, coupled with a Keane arrival to the club, he may find himself tearing down the wing for Sunderland on a regular basis sooner rather than later.

