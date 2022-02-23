Aiden McGeady reveals why he snubbed two Premier League giants to join Celtic

Aiden McGeady has provided a fascinating insight.

Irish international Aiden McGeady has explained why he snubbed Manchester United and Arsenal to join Celtic during his teenage years.

Born in Scotland, McGeady was one of the most courted players of his generation, with both Ireland and Scotland fighting over his international allegiances.

And while he eventually declared for the Boys in Green, he did have to snub Premier League interest in his earlier days as a pro at club level.

Before joining the Bhoys, both Arsenal and Manchester United made moves for his talent; with the Gunners making the most notable one.

“Arsenal were entering their Invincibles era..”

But despite that interest in his services, McGeady opted to stay in Glasgow, and play for the Hoops. That was, however, despite a major move from Liam Brady, who was involved with Arsenal at the time.

“Arsenal were entering their Invincibles era,” McGeady explained, while speaking to the Everton club website. “My dad hammered home how few players make it to the first team.

“I’d have been moving to London and living in digs. My dad did that at Sheffield United.

“He said, “If you sign for Celtic, you can stay at home, see your mates, and… have a better chance of making it.

“The decision was vindicated. I was playing first-team football at 18.”

Aiden McGeady.

While his decision was the correct one, it did take McGeady a bit of time to finally make it in the Premier League.

Following his time at Celtic Park, Russian giants Spartak Moscow came calling, where the tricky winger enjoyed a fruitful stint in Eastern Europe.

After that, he returned to the UK to join Everton, with Roberto Martinez the manager at the time.

Since then, the now Sunderland star has played for Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

But now, he is continuing his return from an injury picked up in late-2021, with Sunderland’s League One promotion hopes in tatters as things stand.