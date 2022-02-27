Ex-Celtic stars fear Hibs draw will ‘undo’ good work as Rangers lurk

The ex-Celtic pair were unimpressed.

Former Celtic players Aiden McGeady and Packie Bonner revealed their frustration with the Bhoys, in their scoreless draw away to Hibs at Easter Road.

Celtic have endured a difficult spell this week, having crashed out of the Europa Conference League in humbling fashion.

And Sunday offered them an opportunity to make amends for their heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat, but they were unable to do so.

Rather than being able to extend their lead at the top of the table, Celtic dropped points in the title race that is going intensify in the weeks ahead.

Aiden McGeady: “It could undo the good work from the last few weeks..”

“It’s very frustrating because it could undo the good work from the last few weeks,” McGeady said on Sky Sports after the game. “The good work from the 3-0 win against Rangers..

“They were just very passive I thought. They were very slow in possession and Hibs defended very well, even if they had no shots on target. Hibs were very resolute in defending.

“It was disappointing in terms of Celtic’s final third and end product..”

He added: “I think Celtic controlled the game in terms of possession, but they were without any real attacking threat. It’s OK keeping the ball in the first two-thirds but games are won in the final-third.

“There was periods in the game where there was half-chances, but there wasn’t really a focal point. I don’t agree that Celtic should have won that game.”

Also speaking about the game was Bonner, who was on punditry duty for the BBC in Scotland, and he was just as unimpressed with what he saw.

“It didn’t happen for Celtic today, there was no fluency,” he explained. “In the second half, they just weren’t there. The one big chance, Matt Macey pulls of a great save. That is two precious points dropped.”

