Aiden McGeady reflects on ‘horrendous’ Everton career claim

Aiden McGeady struggled at times with Everton.

92-time Irish international Aiden McGeady has hit back at claims suggesting he was ‘horrendous’ at Everton, despite struggling for game time at Goodison Park.

McGeady spent the best part of a couple of years on Merseyside, although many of those were spent on loan.

And while he never seemed to make the grade for the Toffees, he has since offered an explanation of sorts into why it went wrong.

“The fans probably say, ‘He was horrendous’..”

“The fans probably say, ‘He was horrendous’,” McGeady told Everton’s club website in a recent interview. “And it’s hard to say it was great.

“But I still think Everton is a good club, of course it is, and I would make the decision [to join] again.

“I’m not making excuses. I had some decent games and didn’t play well in others but I never got a run in the team.

“It is difficult when you know, if you don’t play well, you’re out for the next few weeks. I’d try too hard, do things I normally wouldn’t and give the ball away.

“Other players would get runs of six or seven games. Maybe that is what the manager thought of me but it was frustrating.”

Aiden McGeady.

And while some supporters at Goodison Park may look back unfavourably at McGeady’s stint at the club, he did join them for a cut-price fee at the very least.

But despite that, he only made 32 appearances for the club, struggling for minutes under Roberto Martinez and then Ronald Koeman.

At the moment, he is currently in a League One promotion race with Sunderland, although he is unable to make that much of an impact at the club as it stands.

The Scottish-born Irish international is nursing an injury picked up in November, and it remains unclear when he will make his eventual return.

