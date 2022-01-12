Ex-Premier League star hails Adam Idah as Norwich City’s ‘biggest threat’ in West Ham defeat

Adam Idah impressed for Norwich City.

Ireland international Adam Idah turned in an impressive performance for Norwich City, despite their eventual 2-0 defeat away to West Ham this evening.

Idah, who was playing in an unfamiliar position behind the striker, created numerous chances for the Canaries, but he was unable to help Dean Smith’s relegation candidates to at least a point on the road.

The result leaves City rooted in a relegation scrap, whereas West Ham continued their assault on Champions League football this season under David Moyes.

Adam Idah stats revealed in Norwich City defeat.

The game itself proved to be Idah’s 50th competitive outing for Norwich, as he was recalled to the starting XI just days after he was dropped for their FA Cup win away to Charlton Athletic.

He did, however, come on in that game, albeit it was late on as the Canaries ran out 1-0 winners against their lower-league opposition.

But on Wednesday night, Idah came to the fore for the Premier League strugglers, recording a number of impressive stats for his side.

Adam Idah vs West Ham tonight: Operated as a No.10 👀

1 chance created 🎯

1 key pass 🔑

8 duels won 🏆

ALL dribbles complete (4/4) 🏃

3 aerial duels won 💪🏻 Just 20 years old 🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/6JZMxceva8 — IP🇮🇪 (@IrishPropaganda) January 12, 2022

In the game itself, Idah recorded one shot on target, and also completed 11 of his 17 passes – with one of those being a key pass.

In addition, the Irish international also completed four out of four dribbles , with eight of his 11 duels also won.

Adam Idah.

While his performance was pleasing on the eye; he also received praise from a former Premier League defender in James Collins.

On BBC radio, the former Wales international admitted that the young Corkman was Norwich City’s ‘biggest threat’ on the night.

“That can only be a knock or a muscle injury,” he said after Idah was withdrawn from the action. “Adam Idah was Norwich’s biggest threat.” Next up for Norwich is a crunch Premier League home game against Everton on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, james collins, norwich city, Premier League