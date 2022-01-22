Gary Neville heaps praise on Adam Idah as Norwich secure vital win

It was another great night for Norwich City.

Gary Neville hailed Adam Idah last night, as a revitalised Norwich City secured a potentially pivotal win on the road away to Watford, breathing new life into their Premier League push towards survival.

Idah was the creator of the Canaries’ final goal, as his cross was turned into the net by a hapless Watford defender, condemning them to a dismal defeat at Vicarage Road.

The result also moved Norwich City out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, although they have played a number of games more than many of their relegation rivals.

Gary Neville heaps praise on Adam Idah.

But still, it was a good night for Norwich, and in particular for Adam Idah, who is continuing his remarkable rise of recent weeks under Dean Smith.

Speaking before the game, both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher showered Idah with praise, with the former speaking of how impressed he is with him.

A distinguished Premier League defender in his own right, Neville revealed that he would ‘never be comfortable’ taking on Idah, and his striking partner Teemu Pukki.

Moments after Watford have a goal disallowed, Juraj Kucka puts the ball into his own net to hand Norwich their third of the evening 😬 pic.twitter.com/xi6f16IUMV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022

“If I was up against Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah, I wouldn’t be comfortable as a defender,” Neville said.

And so it proved, Idah’s ability to hold the ball up caused Watford no end of issues – culminating in their dire 3-0 defeat.

While the result posed fresh questions surrounding the future of Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri, it also highlighted the growing importance of Idah in this Norwich City side.

Adam Idah’s performance.

While garbbing an impromptu assist, Idah also had one shot on goal during the game at Vicarage Road.

According to WhoScored.com, Idah also recorded one aerial duel win, while also recording a 6.43 match rating.

Next up for the Canaries, however, is a week off, before they then take on Wolves in the FA Cup at Molinuex on February 5th.

