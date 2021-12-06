Dean Smith stresses that Adam Idah needs to ‘fulfil his potential’ for Norwich City

A pretty clear message for Adam Idah.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has laid the gauntlet down to forward Adam Idah, as the Corkman drew another blank for the Canaries on Sunday afternoon.

Idah, and his Ireland teammate Andrew Omobamidele started the game against Spurs on Sunday, but they were powerless to deny Antonio Conte’s side a 3-0 win.

And speaking after the game, his manager, Smith stressed that he needs his strikers, like Idah, to take their chances when they present themselves.

Dean Smith on Adam Idah.

On Friday afternoon, Idah was touted as a possible loan signing for Championship side Nottingham Forest, but he still got his chance on Sunday for Norwich against Spurs.

And with the window opening in January, Smith has explained that he is continuing to use his squad to see what he needs in the upcoming market.

“We have another five or six games before the window opens, and we have to improve the players here,” he said, as quoted by the PinkUn.

“Our job, myself and the coaching staff, to make sure these players, who have got potential, make sure they start to fulfil it.

“The likes of Adam, Josh and some of the younger lads we have signed will have to start coming to the party. I have said before we can’t be too over-reliant on Teemu. He can score at this level, but we need others to chip in.

“I’m sure a lot of people looking at this game would have expected the result but anyone who was at the game, or who watched it, can see we were in it all the time. We got in 1-0 down at half-time when I thought we were actually the better team.”

Andrew Omobamidele also starts.

Sunday afternoon also saw a start for Omobamidele, with Smith explaining his reasoning to switch to a back three, and in turn, giving the Irish international his chance.

Omobamidele, however, could not help the Canaries to a clean sheet although, as their wretched league form continued.

“I felt if you go gung ho with a Spurs team who field Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son you can get yourself very open and get undone very quickly,” he added.

“Lucas and Son have unbelievable pace and trickery and Kane, we know, can create and score at will at times.

“I felt three centre-backs would nullify them a bit and it did, but on the other side of it I wanted to play with two up top to give them some problems and I felt we did that.

“Sometimes you just have to nod your head to the quality. A good player scored a really good goal to put them in front. I’m a little bit frustrated we didn’t get to him before the strike but good players can do that. Sometimes that happen but we never let our heads go.

“We stuck to the gameplan. I thought we adapted to it really well because it was a different system.”

