Accrington Stanley fan avoids stadium ban after racially abusing James McClean

The Accrington Stanley fan has avoided a stadium ban.

A 61-year-old Accrington Stanley supporter has avoided a stadium ban, after racially abusing Ireland international, James McClean.

The Wigan Athletic winger was subjected to a number of racial slurs in the Latics’ 4-1 win away to Accrington in September 2021.

But rather than being handed a stadium ban, the supporter has been slapped with a fine of over £200 by Blackburn Magistrates Court.

The supporter, however, has been handed a ban by his club in the aftermath of the racial abuse directed towards McClean.

Fan avoids stadium after James McClean abuse.

According to a report in Wigan Today, the court was told that a police officer heard racially charged chants directed towards McClean.

“[The man] was heard by a police officer subjecting McClean to racial chants, including ‘Irish ****’, and repeatedly chanting ‘England’,” a report read.

After being heard by the authorities, the 61-year-old was ejected from the ground, and has since earned himself a ban from the Wham Stadium.

After a hearing, the man avoided a full stadium ban in England, with a magistrate saying: “We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk of violence or disorder in future.”

His lawyer, also told the court that his client apologised for his abuse of McClean, saying he wanted to “‘apologise to all concerned, in particular the footballer who (the) comment was directed towards.”

James McClean.

Unfortunately for McClean, this is not the first time he has been subjected to racial abuse, both from the stands, and on social media.

Earlier this season, Wigan were forced to issue a letter to their League One rivals, saying that clubs would be charged if McClean was abused by opposing supporters.

“I am raising these matters with you to ensure you are fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA,” a letter from Wigan’s stadium safety officer and head of football administration read.

“If there were any issues during the game, it would also be helpful if you spoke to James to advise him of the action taken.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Accrington Stanley, james mcclean, wigan athletic