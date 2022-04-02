Aberdeen linked with swoop for ex-Irish U21 international

Could Jim Goodwin and Connor Ronan reunite?

Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan has been linked with a move to Scottish top-flight giants Aberdeen next season.

Aberdeen, who are now managed by former St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin, are understood to be monitoring a move for Ronan, who has impressed this year.

On loan from Premier League side Wolves, Ronan recently earned himself a senior Ireland call-up last month. Despite his call-up, Ronan played no part in either game against Belgium and Lithuania.

But that has seemingly not deterred Goodwin from wanting to bring him to Pittodrie next season.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Goodwin has his eyes on Ronan, and two more from his ex-St Mirren side.

The report also reads that Hearts are taking an interest in the attacking midfielder, who is unlikely to break into the Wolves first-team squad any time soon.

Connor Ronan, Alan Power, Conor McCarthy and Joe Shaughnessy start with Charles Dunne on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/S18FVoHGwU — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

“Hearts would also be interested if Ronan was available this summer,” the report reads.

“Goodwin is actively looking to strengthen his squad and has targets in England and is also looking at European options, in countries like Holland, Croatia and Poland.”

Connor Ronan.

For Ronan, however, his season has been an impressive one in Scotland after playing in other European leagues in recent years.

And consequently, he got his rewards for his strong campaign with an Ireland call-up.

“After seeing what Jamie [McGrath] had achieved the season before, and how that got him into the Ireland squad, played a big part in my decision coming to St Mirren,” Ronan said when speaking to stmirren.com before linking up with Ireland

“It has always been on the back of my mind when I have been on loan spells to Switzerland last season and here. It’s something that I have been working towards since I’ve left playing for the U21s.

“I’m really looking forward to the full training camp in general – getting in with the lads, getting to know everyone and then the games are just there to top it off.

“I think it is the same for any new player, you want to go in and prove yourself that you are worthy of being there which is what I will go in and try do.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aberdeen, Connor Ronan, Jim Goodwin