Jamie Carragher reveals his surprise pick for the Premier League’s signing of the season

Jamie Carragher has revealed a surprise pick for his Premier League signing of the season on Monday Night Football.

The Sky Sports pundit explained that he saw Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale as the signing of the top-flight season so far, with the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth keeper impressing.

The former Liverpool hero also revealed why he chose his pick, with Ramsdale shaking off two successive relegations on the spin.

“I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me,’ said Carragher on Monday Night Football.

“When they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup, and almost bringing him in because he was an English player, for the quota.

“He hadn’t impressed me in his Premier League time at Sheffield United and Bournemouth. It’s not just the saves he’s made, he’s a personality, he’s a character.

“I just think he’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see that he had, and I think he’s had a big impact on the team.”

While Ramsdale’s form this season has surprised Carragher, he is not the only one surprised with the performances from the ex-Sheffield United ‘keeper.

After Arsenal’s big away win against Leicester City, Ramsdale produced a world-class save to deny James Maddison, and he has also picked up more clean sheets since then.

His form has also been telling as Arsenal’s rise up the table continues, with Mikel Arteta’s side putting a credible top-four charge together.

Arsenal were due to play Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon, but their game was postponed due to a raft of Covid-19 cases in Wolves’ squad.

