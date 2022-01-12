Dublin-born midfielder joins US side part-owned by ex-Man United star

A step-up for the Dubliner.

Dublin-born midfielder Aaron Molloy has joined US-based side Memphis 901, who are owned by former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Molloy, 24, hails from Dublin, and previously played in the League of Ireland before making a move to the States to achieve a third-level degree.

Following the completion of his studies, Molloy went on to play for Portland Timbers II, and also for USL League One side Forward Madison in 2021.

He has now, however, joined Memphis 901 FC, part-owned by Howard, the ex-USA international, and Premier League star.

“Aaron was one of the top players in all of League One last season and we are so thrilled for him to join our club for years to come,” Memphis 901 FC boss Ben Pirmann said.

“He has the ability to be a rugged midfielder but clearly has the class to score great goals while setting up plays for his teammates.

Don’t 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 give Aaron Molloy a warm welcome to the 901, wish him a 𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 too! Aaron kicks off our new additions to the 2022 roster ✍️#DefendMemphis pic.twitter.com/Rtee83hBxT — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) January 11, 2022

“Aaron has incredible determination, and his selfless work ethic will fit in perfectly within our system,” Pirmann added.

“We hope that he can progress to be one of the best midfielders in this league throughout his years in Memphis.”

The son of League of Ireland great Trevor, Molloy impressed last season for Forward Madison, and has made no secret of his desire to move up the leagues in the US.

“I want to challenge myself as much as possible,” he told Pundit Arena last month. “I feel as though I’ve had a good enough year this year to potentially move up next year.

“The off-season is going to be really interesting to see what see what opportunities come up.”

He follows former Finn Harps defender Niall Logue in joining the newly-established side for 2022, with Logue previously at the club on a loan basis.

