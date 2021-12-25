Aaron Drinan: The prolific Irish striker lighting up League Two with international ambitions

Aaron Drinan is one to keep a very close eye on.

Goalscorers are starting to become a rare breed in football, and when they emerge, they make the headlines. Aaron Drinan is no different.

Formerly of League of Ireland giants Cork City, and then their Munster rivals Waterford, Drinan is enjoying a superb season in League Two with Leyton Orient.

So far, the Carrigaline striker has netted 10 goals in 18 league games for the League Two side, as they eye promotion to League One.

And while they are just outside the playoff positions for now, Drinan has been a key part of their promotion charge this season, and his influence is expected to increase as the season progresses.

Aaron Drinan impressing at Leyton Orient.

But for the Corkonian, this year has been a campaign where the hard yards he put in before has started to pay off.

“It has been a mad couple of weeks to be fair,” he tells Pundit Arena. “I’ve scored 10 goals now, and, I have grabbed a couple of assists.

“We’re starting to climb back up the table now, so it’s been a good couple of weeks. I can’t complain.”

His move to Brisbane Road, however, came shortly after his time at Ipswich Town came to a close.

“It was the right move at the right time,” he said on his move to Orient. “It fell into place for me as such.

“Some of the loan moves I had when I was at Ipswich didn’t go my way as such, but I’m just delighted now to be seeing the hard work pay off. Long may it continue.”

Teenage dreams.

And while his efforts are being rewarded now, one could have been forgiven for thinking he may have reached those heights sooner after his initial move to the UK from the League of Ireland.

Aged 18, Drinan was part of a Cork City U19 side that shocked Europe’s elite in the UEFA Youth League, scoring against HJK Helsinki and Roma.

But it is his goal against the Italian giants that is most fondly remembered on Leeside.

17 – GOALLLLLLLLL @CorkCityFC – We’ve got a game on here as Aaron Drinan finds the bottom of the net! 1-1! #UYL🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Gw1WwZ9VAX — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 2, 2016

“Scoring in that competition was unbelievable,” he explains. “When you’re playing in the underage League of Ireland, you never really think of playing in those sort games and competitions.

“With the buzz that was around the [Roma] game, scoring the goal was unbelievable. You can see from the celebrations, like everyone was just going mental. It was an unbelievable feeling when that went in.”

Drinan, of course, was not the only big name in that Cork City side, as current Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was playing for the club as well, alongside current St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy.

Other players from that side have gone on to enjoy impressive League of Ireland careers in their own right, including Cian Coleman, Alec Byrne and Denzil Fernandes.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when I joined that Cork City team, but the main thing was to try and go over to England eventually,” he explained.

“I didn’t think it would happen straight away, I was expecting to leave the League of Ireland a couple of years later.

“But I think that goal [against Roma] kick-started the move to England. I had a short spell at Waterford after that and then I joined Ipswich Town.”

Mick McCarthy.

While he struggled to make the grade at Ipswich in the end, Drinan did work under Mick McCarthy for a time at Portman Road.

“It was mental working under Mick,” he explained. “When you’re in Ireland at that age you wouldn’t really see those type of figures and managers, so seeing him in training was mental.

“He was fantastic with me, and always complimented me in his interviews and all those things. He always said that I was a good player, and I would be a first-team player somewhere.

“That always stuck with me because he knows his football. Even when those loans didn’t go my way, I always thought back that he saw something in me.

“Luckily, I’m scoring now and long may it continue.”

But shortly after joining the Tractor Boys, McCarthy would part ways with the club – and loans soon followed in Sweden and in the English non-leagues, and a further one in the League of Ireland.

Aaron Drinan.

Few took off, however, with spells at Waterford and Ayr United in Scotland being the most successful of his loan spells while at Portman Road.

His time in Scotland was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, as he returned to Ipswich heading into the final year of his contract.

“The loan in Scotland was cut short by Covid, so I came back to Ipswich and Paul Lambert kept me around during pre-season.

“I did well in pre-season, was scoring goals and then in a cup game just before the season started, I had a Grade 3C tear in my quad, the worst you can get.

“I was out for three and a half months with that, so that was quite long. It was my first bad injury that kept me out for a while, but those things happen in football.”

And it was that injury that brought his time at Portman Road to an end; but it did at least give him a fresh chance at a new start last summer.

2022 ambitions.

Orient, under former Wolves boss Kenny Jackett, pounced on Drinan’s signature, with the Corkman taking to life with ease at his new club.

And with a potential for promotion this season, and his ability to score goals; his name may pop up in the senior international fold sooner rather than later.

Saying that, he is not letting that distract him, for now at least.

“It’s probably one thing that I’m not really thinking about,” he said. “If you dwell on things a bit too much, you can start to overthink and complicate things.

“The aim for 2022 is to keep up the goalscoring form. But the main one is to get promoted up to League One with Leyton Orient.

“If you keep on scoring on goals and playing well, you never know what can happen.”

🔥 Full-time! A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 win again in E10. Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan… well, what more can we say.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/reY7ZfcIK6 — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) December 7, 2021

But at 23, and with his ability to score goals, his name is one to keep a close eye on in 2022; no matter what level he is playing at.

