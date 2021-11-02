Stephen Kenny opens up on Aaron Connolly’s lack of game time at Brighton

Stephen Kenny has been speaking about Aaron Connolly.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has explained why he thinks Aaron Connolly is not getting a chance to prove his worth at Premier League level for Brighton.

Connolly has flattered to deceive at times for Brighton, and even with the Boys in Green, but Kenny has backed his young forward to kick on at club level.

The former Dundalk boss also confirmed that the Galwegian was set for a loan move away from Brighton at the start of the season, but it did not materialise.

Stephen Kenny on Aaron Connolly.

“He’s a talented young player who hasn’t played that much, it’s hard at Premier League level to get football,” Kenny said. “He nearly got a potential loan move at the start of the season, it didn’t materialise.

“Brighton wanted to hold onto him so hopefully he gets to play more football now but it’s hard, Brighton are going well, just playing with one striker in the system they have and at the weekend [against Liverpool] they went without a striker really.

“They played Trossard who is a traditional number ten or wide player as their highest attacking player. So it’s not easy for young players in the Premier League trying to get an opportunity, it’s not easy.

“It’s tough to get game time and that can affect your sharpness and so forth. There’s no doubt he’s a very talented player and will come good over time.”

Stephen Kenny.

While Connolly’s game time may be a concern for Kenny, he does have a number of positives to contend with ahead of him naming his squad for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Kenny has also noted that Jamie McGrath, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and Matt Doherty are all meant to be available for selection ahead of his squad announcement this week.

