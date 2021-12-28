Aaron Connolly linked with Championship loan move

Could this be the kickstart his career needs?

Aaron Connolly’s fledgling career may be about to given the kickstart it so desperately needs, with the Brighton forward being linked with a loan move to the Championship.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Connolly may make his move to Middlesbrough as early as this weekend, joining Chris Wilder’s side ahead of the second-half of the season.

It is also understood that Connolly himself is keen on the move, with the Galwegian wanting to rack up more first-team minutes.

Aaron Connolly to Middlesbrough.

Amid Connolly’s stuttering club career, his international exploits have also taken a hit, with Stephen Kenny opting to leave him out of recent starting XI’s, and even squads.

As a result, his short-term future has been put under the microscope by Kenny, who clearly rates his obvious quality.

But that did not stop him from implying that he does in fact need a loan move in October.

“He found it hard to get regular game time at Brighton, his career has sort of stood still over that period,” Kenny said at the time.

“When he burst on the scene he was in brilliant form for the Under-21 team, scored two on his debut.

“It’s not been easy for him since, to get back in. Sometimes they play with one striker, you’ve got two other international strikers playing ahead of him.

Great stuff from Aaron Connolly last night 🇮🇪⚽️🎯 How good would it be if he put a run of form together and put people’s worries to bed? The talent is there.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/t8ta6MRT5z — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 23, 2021

“You’ve got to wait for opportunities as well. He scored two goals in the Carabao Cup: I was at the game. Two good goals, but he’s not really figured since.

“Opportunities are difficult in the Premier League, some of the younger strikers get to go in the Championship on loan.”

Aaron Connolly.

While the loan move looks to be all but complete, it does raise questions surrounding his future at Brighton.

At the moment, Connolly has not even made the bench as Graham Potter’s side struggle with their own Covid-19 issues, with Ireland U21 Evan Ferguson making the bench instead.

The Ireland international has not featured since Brighton’s defeat at home to Wolves earlier this month, and his prospects at the club appear to be getting slimmer with each passing week.

