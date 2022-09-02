Sold-out signs and World Cup dreams: How Vera Pauw’s Ireland are changing the game

The Girls in Green enjoyed a night to remember on Thursday night.

This is how it should be for Ireland under Vera Pauw. Courage, confidence and a bit of skill. The Girls in Green are riding the crest of a wave.

The sold-out signs for Ireland v Finland were up long before kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, with fans scrambling to secure their tickets to witness the Girls in Green’s shot at history.

Women’s football has enjoyed a serious growth spurt this summer, with the roaring success of the European Championship in England, and the increased profile the game is getting around the globe.

This movement is only getting started, in Ireland especially.

“The train has already left the station…”

In his pre-match programme notes, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill expressed his hope that crowds like the one at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night would become the norm.

He then went so far as saying that the Aviva Stadium would be on the cards if Tallaght continues to be full.

“There will come a time when the record attendance here at Tallaght Stadium tonight will be the launching pad for bigger crowds to come at the Aviva Stadium,” he wrote.

“There will come a time when our Women’s National League gets proper training compensation and transfer fees will apply to our best young female talent.

“There will be a time when sponsors will follow the lead set by the likes of Sky Ireland and Cadbury and invest serious money in football for Irish women and girls.

“The train has already left the station as this record crowd proves. Tonight, the train can gather real momentum with the right result against Finland, a result that will have us all dreaming of Australia and New Zealand.”

Ireland’s rise from the phoenix.

Walking into Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening, the big-game feel surrounding the game was all encompassing.

A carnival atmosphere greeted supporters outside the ground, with big TV screens and football competitions on offer for those in attendance. There was even a marching band.

And as kick-off loomed at the Dublin 24 venue, the crowd kept building, as did the buzz surrounding the near 8,000 seater stadium.

Granted, not all of the tickets were used – as referenced by Ireland boss Pauw, but this had a proper big-game feel about it, and nobody could tell anyone otherwise.

A record attendance at Tallaght Stadium tonight… 6,952 👏👏👏 Thank you for your amazing support tonight 🤩#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/bn7RjKUMx9 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 1, 2022

However, not so long ago this would have been a pipe dream.

In 2017, members of the Ireland WNT were forced to take a stand against the FAI over their treatment of the women’s international set-up, a move that had huge consequences on a number of levels.

And just five years later, the Girls in Green are on the cusp of achieving something extraordinary – with qualification for a major tournament well within their sights.

Joy for Ireland.

In the game itself, Ireland struggled for the first 40 minutes of the game – losing control of the game against a Finland side who had nothing to lose and everything to gain from the showdown.

The Finns endured a wretched time at the European Championship over the summer – with their manager losing his job, and a number of their elder stateswomen bringing an end to their international careers.

Saying that, this was a different Finland that Ireland came up against – in the first-half at least.

Ireland 0-0 Finland – Some early warning signs for Vera Pauw's sides that the visitors are more than happy to spoil the party at Tallaght Stadium. 📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/urMy974YfG — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

Courtney Brosnan was forced into a smart save to deny Heidi Kollanen, with Katie McCabe also on hand to clear off the line as Ireland’s goal lived a charmed life at times.

Diane Caldwell and Denise O’Sullivan also went close from corners, but Ireland were hanging on, and just about.

But things changed in the second-half. Buoyed by a much louder home crowd, Pauw’s history chasing side took the game to their visitors, and were instantly rewarded in doing so.

McCabe was hacked down by a Finland player, before Megan Connolly stepped forward to take the free-kick. The ball found the head of Agg – with the former England underage international heading home.

Ireland 1-0 Finland – The breakthrough comes for Ireland as Finland fall asleep while defending a free-kick and Lily Agg has a free header to put her side in front. 📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/uhkbPPxH12 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

That was the cue for remarkable scenes, with most of the ground jumping for joy as Ireland’s World Cup dream came a step closer to reality.

But most importantly, the Girls in Green were able to hold out – and seal a dramatic, and nerve-shredding win. The win could have massive implications for the future of the game, World Cup qualification or not.

Participation numbers are growing, and fast.

“I knew tonight was our night…”

Belief, disbelief, whatever way you want to put it – Ireland made history, and they certainly made sure they would celebrate it.

In the press box, upon finishing commentary duties for Off The Ball – Emma Byrne’s face could picture a thousand words, as she watched her former teammates achieve what many thought was the impossible dream.

“I’m in disbelief, to be honest,” McCabe said when speaking to reporters after the game. “I can and I can’t believe we’ve done it.

“I knew tonight was our night, having such a good squad, having some key players back in. It was unfortunate to miss Niamh Fahey, but we’ve done it for her, and we’ve got our names in the hat for a few weeks time for the play-offs.”

Her manager Pauw then added: “We have a play-off spot and still have a game to go. Who would have said that? We were dreaming about it.

“It’s very special.”

Yes, the night was special, and nothing can be taken away from the manner of the performance and achievement from Ireland on Thursday night.

But the reality is that this is only the start for the Girls in Green.

Sold-out crowds, historic results and creating memories to last a lifetime. As a certain FAI CEO said, the train has just left the station – and it is showing no sign of slowing down.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt, Vera Pauw