Wolves ‘step up’ talks for new manager as Irish duo await new boss

Nathan Collins could have a new manager very soon.

Managerless Premier League side Wolves have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their chase in former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, as they continue their hunt for a successor to former boss Bruno Lage.

Lage was dismissed by Wolves last weekend in the wake of their dismal Premier League loss against West Ham last weekend.

Following Lage’s departure from Molinuex, the club have been linked with moves for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and current Sporting Lisbon boss Rúben Amorim.

However, it appears that the club’s hierarchy have identified the man they want to replace Lage, according to the Guardian.

Julen Lopetegui.

After ‘stepping up’ their chase in the Spaniard on Thursday morning, Wolves will be buoyed that their new target has been relieved of his current duties at Sevilla.

Lopetegui parted ways with Sevilla last night following their latest Champions League defeat, this time falling to a 4-1 loss at home to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m not one for preparing speeches, I much rather speaking from the heart,” he said after his departure from Sevilla was confirmed.

“When you watch the video, the first thing you notice is that we looked much younger and the past few years of football have taken a toll on us. Most likely because you have to give your all to this job.

“That’s what being a football manager is like, it’s 24 hours every day of the week, body and soul. Commitment and sacrifice like that wears you down and leaves physical traces, but also leaves you with lasting memories.

“Truly unforgettable memories such as those we’ve just watched and it is for those I am eternally grateful.”

Should Lopetegui take over the reins of Wolves, he is to be entrusted with overseeing the talents of Irish pair Nathan Collins and Connor Ronan at the club. He may also call upon Ireland U21 international Joe Hodge.

It remains unclear however whether or not he will take charge of Wolves ahead of this weekend’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge, where they take on Chelsea.

