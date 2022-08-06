‘Very talented’ Will Smallbone impresses in Stoke City win

Will Smallbone impressed for Stoke City this afternoon.

Ireland U21 international Will Smallbone ensured that he would enjoy a Stoke City home debut to remember, as he turned in a man of the match performance f or the Potters.

Smallbone, 22, starred as Stoke ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against Blackpool at the bet365 Stadium, giving former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill a welcome boost.

Last week, the Potters slumped to an opening day loss away to Millwall, but they have reversed their 2-0 defeat with a morale-boosting win of their own.

“He is a very talented boy and he has the ability to play in tight little spaces…”

Throughout the game, Smallbone’s efforts were widely-praised, with his manager O’Neill lumping praise on his new star.

“He played very well today,” the Stoke City boss said after the game. “He is a very talented boy and he has the ability to play in tight little spaces.

“He can improvise in those tight spaces, and there is more to come from Will. That is his first real 80 minutes with us and we’ve only had him in the building for less than two weeks.

“I thought he showed what he’s about today. He is quality, and there are times where we might need to work on him off the ball – maybe he has a little bit better to do at times.

“But how he used the ball and linked with the play was extremely important.”

Ireland’s Stoke City legion gathers momentum.

For Smallbone, the win was an important one as he made just his first start of the season for his new club.

Joining on loan from Southampton, the 22-year-old will be hopeful that his first shot at regular first-team football will be a positive one, linking up alongside fellow Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny.

Kilkenny however did not feature for Stoke in their 2-0 win at home to Blackpool, but did make his debut for the club in their league defeat away to Millwall last week.

