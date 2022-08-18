Will Smallbone reveals loan delight as Ireland’s U21s get set for Israel showdown

An exciting few weeks lie in store.

Ireland U21 international Will Smallbone has revealed how happy he is with his loan move to Championship side Stoke City for the 2022/23 season.

So far Smallbone has impressed at the Bet365 Stadium, with his manager Michael O’Neill lumping praise on his new recruit already at the club.

His loan move from the Saints also sees him link up with Ireland U21 teammate Gavin Kilkenny, while his Ireland U21 coach John O’Shea is also on O’Neill’s backroom team.

“I think having Gavin [Kilkenny] here has helped me settle in with the lads quite quickly…”

And speaking just three weeks after completing his loan move to the Potters, Smallbone is thriving with his new club.

“It’s been good since I joined,” Smallbone said. “It all happened quite quickly to be fair.

“I was away in Austria with Southampton, and I heard that Stoke City were interested. It was good to get it done as soon as possible.”

He then added: “I think having Gavin [Kilkenny] here has helped me settle in with the lads quite quickly. It was the same with John [O’Shea] who I asked questions about the club.

“I know both so well from the U21s so that made the transition a lot easier.”

Will Smallbone.

However, while there has been change for Smallbone on the club front, his international ambitions remain the same.

Next month, the 22-year-old will be looking to etch his name into the history books along with his teammates, as Ireland’s U21 side look to qualify for their first major tournament.

“These are the exact sort of games that we all want to be playing in,” he explains. “We were unlucky or whatever not to finish the job off and qualify automatically.

“But it is a good sign of the mentality of our team that we wanted to be pushing Italy all the way, and I think we did.

“The fact that we have these two games coming up are the games that you want to play in.”

Tickets for the U21s’ Play-Off game against Israel at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, September 23 go on public sale today on Ticketmaster at 10am. Tickets are priced €10* for adults, €5* for children with a family ticket (two adults, two children) priced at €20*. Ticketmaster service fees apply.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21, Will Smallbone