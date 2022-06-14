Jim Crawford recalls ‘difficult’ phone call with Will Smallbone after ACL setback

Will Smallbone has caught the eye under Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford.

Will Smallbone is one of the stars of Jim Crawford‘s current crop of Ireland U21 talent, but it has rarely been easy for the Southampton prospect.

Since the onset of this ongoing international window, the 22-year-old has catapulted the young Boys in Green to the brink of qualification to the U21 European Championship.

However, his international re-emergence has only arrived following a major ACL setback that halted his progress for the guts of a year.

“I certainly won’t forget it the day I was watching him against Leicester..”

In doing so, he has become the hero Ireland need as they chase a historic prize, just 16 months on from his horror-ACL setback in a Premier League game against Leicester City.

“He’s looked after himself, he’s a player who’s been through quite a lot as a footballer in terms of his ACL,” Crawford explains on Smallbone’s return to form.

“I certainly won’t forget it the day I was watching him against Leicester. He was doing really well in the game and all of a sudden he went down and I knew it didn’t look good.

“I said I’d get in touch with him in the next few days. Before that I knew it was an ACL injury. It was a difficult phone call because he was upset.

“He was in a good place but I think it shows the character and mentality of him to get to where he is now.”

“He can go anywhere, he’s got a real strong mindset and a real desire..”

Following an injury-hit season that yielded few first-team opportunities, the 22-year-old will be hoping for more chances next season, if that is in the Premier League with Southampton, or elsewhere on loan.

“He’ll use this window, A: to get us to the finals, and B: to give him that foundation going into pre-season with Southampton,” the Ireland U21 boss adds.

Another one 😍 Don’t mind it ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/XOPeeh9xvZ — Will Smallbone (@WSmallbone) June 6, 2022

“He’s been excellent. He’s a great individual. He can go anywhere, he’s got a real strong mindset and a real desire.

“You get that from the way he conducts himself on the training pitch and in team meetings, it’s for everyone to see on the pitch. He’s been a real addition since the last Italy game.”

