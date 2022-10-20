Wigan fans show support to James McClean after spike in sectarian abuse

A nice touch.

Wigan Athletic supporters offered their support to Ireland international James McClean, in the wake of a recent spike in abuse directed towards the player.

Over the weekend, McClean hit out at the abuse he received when playing for Wigan against Sunderland.

And in his first home game since the incident at Sunderland took place, the Wigan supporters offered their gesture of goodwill to the Ireland international.

“Wigan Athletic does not and will not tolerate any form of deliberate discrimination or hate crime towards its players, staff or supporters…”

In the 11th minute of the game, the Latics support serenaded their winger – with the club also issuing a statement prior to kick-off.

However, it was reported that a minority of supporters then defied that moment of support a minute later, with Middlesbrough winning the game 4-1 on the night.

In their statement, the club then launched a staunch defence of players, staff and supporters subjected to any form of abuse.

“Wigan Athletic has always prided itself on being an inclusive family club and will work hard to remain one moving forward,” it read.

“Unfortunately, the recent actions of both home and away fans, whilst a minority and not representative of the values held by any Club, have brought into focus that there is still work to be done on improving and creating a safer fan experience.

“Wigan Athletic believes that it has a duty to protect the safety, personal beliefs and values of any individual who is either associated with the Football Club or is a visitor to its Stadium, on condition that such beliefs and values are law-abiding ones.

“Wigan Athletic does not and will not tolerate any form of deliberate discrimination or hate crime towards its players, staff or supporters, and nor will it allow this behaviour towards anyone who visits the DW Stadium from anyone associated with our Football Club.

“In the event that any fan or member of staff displays such behaviour, the Club will proactively work with the appropriate authorities to determine what further action should be taken.”

They then added: “There have been too many times in the last few seasons where the tolerance of another’s beliefs has been sadly lacking and the vitriolic abuse levelled at them has been beyond acceptable.

“Football has made enormous strides in recent years to stamp out this level of abuse, but as an industry it needs to maintain its hard work in eradicating all discriminatory behaviour, and Wigan Athletic will continue to play its part in this process.”

