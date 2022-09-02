Brendan Rodgers hits back at ‘cheap shot’ from Wesley Fofana’s camp

He was not impressed.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has hit back at comments made by Wesley Fofana’s ‘camp’ in the wake of the French U21 international’s move to Chelsea earlier this week.

On Instagram, Fofana claimed that he was ‘exposed’ by his now former boss as speculation mounted surrounding his future at the King Power Stadium.

However, Rodgers has stressed that he does not believe that the dig at him came from the player himself, but rather the players’ representatives and agent.

“I would say the post didn’t come from Wesley…”

While the Foxes were able to pocket a healthy fee from Chelsea, the departure of the defender comes at a time in which they are struggling in the Premier League.

Couple that with Fofana’s comments on social media, the Leicester boss hit back at the criticism that came his way.

“I would say the post didn’t come from Wesley,” he said. “I know that for sure because of my experiences where I had a message from Wesley.

🗣️ "A cheap shot." Brendan Rodgers says he knows the Instagram post written by Wesley Fofana was not written by the player himself 👀 pic.twitter.com/dvr1UwZeUj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 2, 2022

“The post is a cheap shot towards the end from people, rather than him. The kid is a great lad. I’m not happy he has left because I’ve lost a top player.

“I’m not going to sit here and destroy a young lad when I know really where the message has come from. We’re sad he has gone, we wish him all the best and we’ll move on.

“I never get too emotional with words. Wesley was exposed to a club when very few people knew who he was. We brought him here as a 19-year-old, put him in the team, his profile went worldwide and he was absolutely brilliant.

“He got injured, the club could have been exposed but they weren’t, looked after him, gave him a new contract and his agent would have done really well as well.

“We felt he was going to be here. I felt he wanted to be here. But the game changes.”

While Rodgers was keen to stress that the post is unlikely to have come from the player, the episode is likely to leave him with a sour taste.

On Thursday night, Rodgers saw his side fall to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester United, and also spoke about the club’s lack of transfer activity during the summer.

In doing so, he expressed his frustration at their lack of investment, but did concede that it is now up to him to get the most out of his playing squad.

