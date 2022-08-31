Wesley Fofana aims dig at Brendan Rodgers after Chelsea move

Not too subtle from Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have unveiled the signing of promising Premier League defender Wesley Fofana from rivals Leicester City, with the French U21 international joining for a fee of £70 million.

However, just after his move was confirmed, Fofana aimed a thinly-veiled dig at his now former boss Brendan Rodgers after he joined the Blues from the Foxes.

In doing so, Fofana revealed that his former boss has ‘exposed’ him a lot during his ongoing transfer saga.

“I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism…”

However, Fofana did reveal that he opted not to comment on the saga in order not to ‘damage the reputation’ of Leicester City.

“I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I understood and I learned. I didn’t want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer.

“I thank [Top] for his understanding, thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately… I got it coach.

“Thanks to the staff for their trust, their advice and of course, their support during my injury and my recovery period. There were ups and downs but I never cheated, you can be sure of that.

“Thank you to all the people who work here every day, you are the soul of this club! Finally, thanks to my teammates, my brothers, the Foxes soldiers. We’ll meet again, on a football field or somewhere else.”

However, Fofana will be pleased that he has been able to complete his move to the club off the back of his injury hell he went through over the last 18-months.

The French international sustained a serious leg break, with Chelsea sending the player to New York for his medical to ensure that the same would not happen again.

The player also confirmed that he has been in training with his new teammates, and may make his Chelsea debut against West Ham this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

