Welsh FA CEO claims the time is right for a UK and Ireland 2030 World Cup bid

Ireland and the UK’s 2030 World Cup bid has been backed to succeed by Welsh FA CEO Noel Mooney.

The former FAI interim general manager believes that time is right for all five associations to come together and put a joint-bid forward.

Should all five organisations come together, it is likely that they will come up against a South American bid in their efforts.

Speaking today, Mooney believes that those working in UEFA believe that the UK ‘is very much the home of football’.

With that in mind, the former FAI interim general believes that a joint UK and Ireland World Cup bid would be welcomed.

“I think the time is right (for a British and Irish bid). Having worked in UEFA I know this very well.

“They do see the UK as very much the home of football. People love coming here and feel that football lives here.

“If you look at the concept of the Super League it was the fans in England who quickly said ‘This is not for us’ and that was a sign of how powerful football is – the culture, the heritage.

“It’s the same in Wales and having travelled around the country I’ve been pleasantly surprised how much football is liked here.”

Mooney worked with the FAI during an embattled time in the associations history, since taking up a role as CEO of the Welsh FA. As a result, he is hopeful that an agreement can be found by all five associations to table a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

“Let’s see what comes out of the feasibility study but there have been very positive productive discussions between the five associations,” Mooney explained.

“You’ve got talk of a two-year World Cup and there could be something that happens outside our control in terms of formats of competitions and different things.

“We must wait until we have the final plan, but it is pretty clear that it would be good for the islands to host it.”

