Wayne Rooney describes moment when Alex Ferguson jumped over his desk towards Roy Keane

Former Man United hero Wayne Rooney has described the moment when he saw Alex Ferguson jump over his desk towards Roy Keane.

Rooney’s recollection of what happened occurred during his early days at the Old Trafford club as Keane left the club in 2005.

It was a sorry end to Keane’s stint at the club, with the Co. Cork native being released by the Red Devils shortly after that incident took place.

To any who followed the career of Keane, his departure from the club came in acrimonious fashion, and this event will come as no real surprise to those interested in his career.

“When Roy Keane left the club, I think it’s well known, there was a meeting,” Rooney told the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast.

“I can’t say the details of the meeting, but obviously Roy Keane’s had a go at some of the players on the club’s TV channel and Fergie weren’t happy, so he calls up a meeting and he wants us to all watch it together.

“So, we’ve all gone into Alex Ferguson’s office, the coaches, Alex Ferguson and the whole squad.

“I was 18 or 19 at the time, we’ve all watched this, and Roy has asked any of the players if they have a problem and everyone said no – to be fair, it wasn’t bad.”

My new podcast Tony Bellew Is Angry is out now. I talk to @WayneRooney about the Ronaldo wink, Fergie losing it with Keane, Leaving Everton, smashing doors & loads more. You can have a listen & subscribe here@BBCSounds – https://t.co/GpxcGNDr0w 🍏 – https://t.co/ruxEUDsh0z pic.twitter.com/9qCVU8VEAg — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 15, 2021

Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane clash.

As tempers frayed between Ferguson and Keane, Rooney recalls an argument that led to Keane being jumped by his former manager in Ferguson’s office.

“It’s gone into an argument between Roy and the manager, and a few different things got said and I saw Alex Ferguson jump over his desk.

“I was just thinking ‘wow this is crazy’! He jumped over the desk and he’s getting held back.

“It got calmed down, but the next day Roy Keane has come to training and about 30 minutes later we saw him driving off and was the last we saw of him.”

