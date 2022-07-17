Waterford snap up ex-Man United youngster

An interesting move.

League of Ireland First Division side Waterford FC have made another move in the transfer window, as they look to build a squad capable of securing promotion to the Premier Division.

In doing so, the Blues have signed former Manchester United youngster Remi Thompson from the English non-leagues.

Previously of the Red Devils, Thompson has also been on the books of Huddersfield Town and Fulham in the English professional ranks as a youth.

Most recently, Thompson has been playing in the Ishtmian League for Merstham.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said after joining the club. “I’ve been down to a couple of matches recently and you can see it’s a great club to be around.

“The fans, the stadium, and all the people working behind the scenes make it a good place to come and play football.”

Thompson joins the Blues who are well in the mix in terms of the First Division promotion race, but are unlikely to secure promotion to the Premier Division via a league title.

In recent weeks, the club has reportedly been put up for sale, but they have appointed a new boss in former Chelsea youth coach Danny Searle.

Their most recent league game also saw them record a big 5-0 win away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Thompson, 20, is an attacking midfielder by trade and was on the books of United when he was a teenager, before then joining Huddersfield Town.

However, at the end of his scholarship with the Terriers, he was released by the club.

From there he joined Mershtam, before then linking up with Waterford in the League of Ireland First Division. His first appearance for the club may come against Longford Town on Friday evening. Kick-off at the RSC is at 7.45pm.

