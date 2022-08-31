Waterford snap up ex-Premier League defender ahead of LOI run-in

An interesting move from the Blues.

League of Ireland First Division outfit Waterford FC have confirmed the signing of former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste ahead of the end of the current season.

Previously of Blackpool, Baptiste played in the Tangerines’ first and only ever Premier League campaign during the 2010/11 season.

The defender also played for Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Doncaster Rovers before he then made his return to Bolton Wanderers.

“To be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all…”

He then remained at Bolton up until the end of the 2021/22 League One campaign, before then leaving the club at the end of his current deal there.

And after a summer of searching for a new club, Baptiste has found a new home for himself at the RSC, joining the club’s new era.

“We are delighted to make Alex the first signing of the new era at Waterford FC,” club chairman Andy Pilley said. “We have a very young and exciting side and feel with the addition of experience we can compete towards the end of the season with the play-offs in mind.

𝗕𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲 🤝 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗙𝗖 Vastly experienced former English Premier League defender Alex Baptiste has joined the Blues – welcome, Alex! 👋 ➡️ https://t.co/3Tz8quziAF #WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/gSxyjvxF56 — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 31, 2022

“Alex is a top professional who’s played most of his career in the top two leagues in England, to be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all.

“We are delighted to see Alex join Danny Searle’s squad.”

Waterford FC.

For Waterford, the signing of Baptiste is a signal of intent under new owner Andy Pilley.

Pilley recently bought the club from former owner Richie Forrest – with the current Fleetwood Town boss looking to bring the glory days back to the South-East in a League of Ireland setting.

Currently, the Blues are in a FAI Cup quarter-final – and will face Dundalk in the last-eight of the competition.

In the League of Ireland First Division, they are in the playoff positions, and are likely to contend for promotion to the Premier Division from there.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alex baptiste, waterford fc