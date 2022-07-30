Close sidebar

Vincent Kompany hails ‘fearless’ Ireland underage star in Burnley win

by Andrew Dempsey
Dara Costelloe

An impressive debut for Dara Costelloe.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany handed Ireland underage star Dara Costelloe his first league start as a Clarets player on Friday evening, in a 1-0 win away to Huddersfield Town.

Kompany recently took charge of the Turf Moor outfit this summer, and has wasted no time in getting his philosophies across to his playing squad.

Also impressing in the win was Ireland international Josh Cullen, but it was the inclusion of Costelloe in Burnley’s starting XI that took many by surprise.

“I trust him to stay on that path. He was fearless..”

Previously of Galway United, Costelloe has risen through the ranks at Turf Moor, and recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

And speaking after the game on Friday night, Kompany explained how impressed he was with his young star.

“One thing I have had to do is play with a lot of young players as a manager and I think you can see the signs in training,” he began, as quoted by lancs.live.

“He worked hard off the ball and took people on and combined and made runs.

“He gave us something different. I trust him to stay on that path. He was fearless.”

Dara Costelloe.

Tipped for big things, the powerful winger is expected to star under Kompany this year in the Championship having been granted his opportunity under interim boss Mike Jackson towards the end of last season.

And as far back as May, Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford earmarked him as a potential call-up down the line if he is to continue on his upward trajectory.

“He’s another 2002 wide player with pace,” Crawford said at the time. “I went over to watch Burnley’s U23s recently, and he didn’t play.

“He wasn’t involved because he was in with the senior team, which is great for him. It is a great experience, and [Costelloe] is someone who we will definitely have a closer look at for the next campaign.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Former Man United coach heaps praise on unsung hero of the team

Sevilla reveal Chelsea had bought Jules Kounde before Barcelona swooped in

Chelsea prepared to offload two wingers this summer