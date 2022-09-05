‘This is a very special group’ – How Ireland’s WNT stars are rising to the challenge

Three players, three very different stories.

In 2020, during the height of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions, Denise O’Sullivan’s reaction could sum up an entire Irish footballing nation.

Ireland lost at home to Germany on a bitterly cold December night at Tallaght Stadium, as they watched their European Championship qualification campaign come to a heart-breaking end.

And while the damage was done in Ukraine before that, the heartbreak was not any easier to take as they missed out on the glitz and glamour of the the 2022 tournament in England.

But now, O’Sullivan has helped inspire Ireland to a World Cup playoff place – and it could get even better in the weeks ahead.

After beating Finland on Thursday night, Ireland are potentially just two wins away from a World Cup place – which would be the first time they have ever achieved such a milestone.

“To be here now, we have grown a lot as a team,” O’Sullivan said when speaking to a huddle of reporters on Thursday night. “That [Germany game] was probably the most heart-breaking time in my career, not making that Euros.

“Myself and Katie sitting there tonight so happy. The team has come a long way from 2017 in Liberty Hall.

“All those girls, Emma Byrne, Yvonne Treacy, Áine O’Gorman, they all came before us, worked really hard and this moment we’ve done that for them tonight.”

She then adds: “I think this is a very special group. We have huge talent within the team, with a mix of experience and youth.

“Jess Ziu, Heather Payne who are all coming through and are unbelievable talents. We have a lot to improve on and we aren’t at our pinnacle but we are going to get there.”

“We’ve made it now but we want to get a higher ranked spot. The World Cup is our goal…”

A special group it most certainly is.

As said by O’Sullivan during her post-match press duties on Thursday night, this is a new Ireland side, and it is one that is forging its own identity.

Very quickly, it is becoming a side that the Irish sporting public can resonate with, and get behind.

Of the new stars that are beginning to emerge is Heather Payne, with the Co. Roscommon native showing her ability and potential in abundance.

“It’s a historic night, not only with the crowd, but getting to a first play-off,” Payne said on Thursday evening.

“We’re absolutely delighted. We still have work to do, but we’ll celebrate tonight and it’s a great night.”

Payne made her Ireland debut in August 2019 against Northern Ireland, and has been utilised as a wing-back and striker on occasion under Vera Pauw. On Thursday night against Finland, her versatility and undoubted ability came to the fore.

“I think our goal was always to take it step by step,” she added. “After everything we were like ‘okay, let’s make the play-offs’.

“We’ve made it now but we want to get a higher ranked spot. The World Cup is our goal. We are going to celebrate tonight and then have full focus on Slovakia so we can get a good ranking.”

“We have a lot to improve on and we aren’t at our pinnacle but we are going to get there…”

While Payne and O’Sullivan have experienced past heartache on the international stage with the Girls in Green, a few have very quickly burst onto the scene.

Of those, Jess Ziu is one – with the likes of Ellen Molloy not far off doing similar in the next while. Saying that, Lily Agg’s rise to prominence on the international stage has been remarkable.

Ireland 1-0 Finland – The breakthrough comes for Ireland as Finland fall asleep while defending a free-kick and Lily Agg has a free header to put her side in front. 📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/uhkbPPxH12 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

Previously an England underage international, Agg has always been keen to play for Ireland – qualifying to play through her grandmother, from Cobh, Co. Cork.

And on Thursday night, Agg announced herself to Tallaght Stadium with a performance, and goal befitting of the night that saw 6,952 supporters descend on the Dublin 24 venue.

“It was surreal, an unbelievable experience,” she said on her performance on the night. “I’m not prepared for this! I’m so delighted.”

She then added: “I don’t know how I found myself so free. I could kind of feel the keeper was coming but I just focused on the flight of the ball.

“It hit my head and it went in. If it didn’t I would have stayed down and claimed a penalty because (the keeper) absolutely clattered my leg…”

From Agg’s perspective, her Ireland international career could not have begun any better.

Although, that is not to say that she is content at where she and her teammates are as they chase their slice of international history.

“Honestly it’s such a special group,” she adds. “The girls, the staff, everyone has made me feel so welcome. It’s emotional. I wanted to cry, scream.

“I need to keep pinching myself. Ultimately all these girls and the staff deserve it. I’m so excited for the future of this team.”

Ireland’s WNT World Cup dream.

While each players story may be different in this Irish side, there is a clear identity being formed within this group, led by the experienced head of Pauw in the dugout.

And yes, World Cup qualification has not been yet achieved, but the trend that the Girls in Green are embarking on is significant.

They are close to making history.

