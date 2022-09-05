Ireland boss Vera Pauw speaks out on unused tickets for Ireland’s ‘sold-out’ game against Finland

Vera Pauw was not impressed.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has spoken out on the vast swathes of empty seats on show during her side’s World Cup qualifying win at home to Finland on Thursday evening at Tallaght Stadium.

A record crowd of 6,952 filed their way into Tallaght Stadium for the game, although the game was sold-out for weeks in advance, despite the empty seats.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s latest World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Tuesday evening, Pauw stressed that it is the ‘responsibility’ of fans to use their ticket after purchasing one when asked about the issue.

“To my mind, it comes back to the decency of people buying the tickets…”

“I think it was teams because there were series of [seats] open,” Pauw said when offering to explain why there were vast swathes of empty seats for Ireland’s ‘sold-out’ game against Finland.

“They bought the tickets, but they did not show up. That is a real shame because there were thousands of girls who wanted to come.”

“Our marketing department are dealing with it,” she added. “But what do you do? You want to make it accessible for everybody.

“You can make it more expensive, but you then put a lot of pressure on people who might not have that much [money] available. You want everyone to be able to attend.

“To my mind, it comes back to the decency of people buying the tickets. They know that there are thousands of girls at home crying because they could not go to the stadium.

“You have to take responsibility when you buy a ticket.”

Ireland’s World Cup hopes.

However, while Pauw may be disappointed that she was unable to witness a full-house at Tallaght Stadium for the game despite the initial optimism – she is keen for Ireland to qualify for their first ever major tournament.

With a play-off position already secured, Ireland could secure a bye into the second-round of the playoffs with a win against Slovakia on Tuesday evening in Senec.

Kick-off is at 5pm Irish time, and you can read up on all the TV details for the game here.

