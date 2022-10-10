Vera Pauw hoping Ireland can play the ‘game of their lives’ as Scotland showdown awaits

A huge night awaits.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has backed her side to play the game of their lives ahead of the Girls in Green’s crucial World Cup play-off against Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Pauw’s side come into the game in the knowledge that they could potentially be just 90 minutes away from qualifying for their first ever major tournament.

However, a stiff test awaits should they achieve that fate.

Vera Pauw: “It is another massive challenge and we must play the game of our lives to win it…”

Scotland come into the game off the back of a sensational 1-0 win at home to Austria last week at Hampden Park, with Abigail Harrison netting the winner.

“The target when we started this campaign was to qualify for the World Cup and we remain in a position to achieve that,” Pauw said ahead of Tuesday’s game at Hampden Park.

“We expected Sweden to top our group, so we knew that going through the route of the play-offs was a possibility and therefore is not daunting to us. It is another massive challenge and we must play the game of our lives to win it.

“We have full respect for Scotland, who are a very direct team with a lot of excellent players and they fully deserved to beat Austria in the first round of this Play-Off series.

“We have watched them closely and know that we will be facing a very difficult opponent, who will also have a home crowd behind them.”

Ireland reached the World Cup play-off after sealing a superb 1-0 win at home to Finland last month, with Lily Agg’s goal proving itself to be vital.

However, Ireland are missing a few big-name players ahead of Tuesday’s game. Savannah McCarthy, Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Leanne Kiernan and Aoife Colvill all miss out.

“We believe in ourselves and trust in each other – players and staff – but we know that we have to be at our very best if we are to win this game,” Pauw added.

“Making it to the World Cup has always been the dream.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt, Vera Pauw