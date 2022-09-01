Vera Pauw hails Ireland’s rising tide after sealing World Cup playoff spot

A night to remember.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw reflected on her side’s 1-0 win against Finland on Thursday evening, as the Girls in Green sealed their place in a World Cup qualification playoff.

Lily Agg’s goal was enough to seal the deal for Pauw’s side, as they were forced to see off a spirited Finland side in front of an expectant home crowd of 6,952.

And having watched her side create their own bit of history, the Dutch boss heaped praise on her squad who were ‘dreaming’ before kick-off at Tallaght Stadium.

“We believed in it. We out-believed it…”

Despite the win, Ireland’s World Cup playoff prospects remain unclear, but they do know that this only the start of their new adventure under their experienced boss.

“I was watching the ref, going ‘come on ref, come on ref’… Every minute went so slow,” Pauw said when speaking about the emotional scenes at the full-time whistle in Dublin 24 on Thursday night.

“We were under pressure; they didn’t create many chances but every ball could fall because they were physically strong.

“They were pushing but I think after we could make a change and the players trusted the change, from that moment we could play an equal game.”

She then added: “We have a play-off spot and still have a game to go. Who would have said that? We were dreaming about it. It’s very special.

“I saw a few seats empty so a few did not show up, which was a shame because there so many other girls who wanted to come. But who would have thought this? We believed in it. We out-believed it.”

Vera Pauw: “We’re not there yet, we’re growing and growing…”

But for Ireland, this result will hopefully be used as a springboard for greater success and momentum, with the 2023 World Cup well and truly within their sights.

However, for Pauw, the win acts as vindication for her decision to stay on as manager as she attempts to lead Ireland into uncharted waters.

“The hard work gets rewarded for this special group,” she added. “You can see it.

“Changes were just done by them at half-time. They gave us so much trust. We have so much trust in them. In the second half they were freer to act. We’re not there yet, we’re growing and growing.”

