Ukraine v Ireland: Talking points from an impressive draw as Nathan Collins shines

An impressive result.

Ireland concluded their Uefa Nations League run of games with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, amid the backdrop of several big-name players missing for Stephen Kenny’s side.

The Boys in Green took a remarkable lead via the foot of Nathan Collins, before they were then pegged back by Ukraine early on in the second-half.

Here are some talking points from the game.

The Nathan Collins show.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with Burnley, Collins may have been forgiven if there was a hangover of sorts from his league campaign. But there has been no such issue of that.

Against the Ukrainians, Collins channeled his inner George Best with an incredible opener.

Slaloming on a brilliant run after an equally brilliant defensive interception, Collins then finished with an ‘arrogance’ to give Ireland a deserved lead on the road.

If anything, it was his aggression that won him the ball, something that Ireland have played with spades of during the last two games.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

You get the sense that this is just the start for Collins in an Ireland jersey. A proper player and talent.

Unlikely stars take their chance.

Prior to this run of Uefa Nations League games, few would have considered Alan Browne as a viable alternative on the right-flank, but here we are.

In the absence of Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty, Browne has made the right wing-back position his own with two mightily impressive displays given the circumstances.

Playing with a maturity and assurance, Browne defensive capability and attacking nous was on show throughout.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan also impressed on his first competitive start for Ireland.

Rarely troubled, the 28-year-old was matured throughout, and underlined just why so many clubs are interested in his signature this summer. Ireland’s defensive options have never been so strong. Dara O’Shea also took his chance, it must be said.

Ireland’s tactical tweaks and attacking play.

At the end of the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Ireland looked to have nailed their colours to the mast with a midfield two, and front three.

This window has exposed flaws to that system, but they have been rectified as quickly as they became an issue.

With Jason Knight dropping back into a deeper midfield position, he has been able to help the likes of Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby mop up the middle play with ease.

His move back has also allowed the likes of Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Scott Hogan to play with a freedom and dynamism that has often been lacking.

An exciting time awaits if this can be maintained.

What Stephen Kenny question?

As quickly as it started, questions surrounding the future of Kenny are disappearing as quickly as they began to re-emerge.

After two successive losses the Kenny era was on the brink of collapse, but two much-improved performances, and results have dismissed those ridiculous concerns.

Football is a fickle game, as many will know all too well, but four points from a possible six against two good sides is a welcome boost.

Onwards we go.

