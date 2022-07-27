Tyrone Mings reacts as Steven Gerrard strips him of Aston Villa captaincy

The situation looks to have been resolved.

England international Tyrone Mings has reacted on social media after Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard opted to strip him of the club captaincy ahead of the new season.

Mings was Villa captain last season, but Gerrard has decided to ease that burden on the central defender, picking John McGinn to take the mantle instead.

However, despite fears that Mings could be unsettled by Gerrard’s decision, the 29-year-old has eased those concerns with his latest social media post.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision,” Gerrard said after dropping Mings.

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team.”

And shortly after on social media, Mings then responded to the latest developments.

For me this isn’t about John or I, it’s about what’s right for Aston Villa. I have no issues with the managers decision; I’ve loved leading this team. Anyone who knows @jmcginn7 knows how infectious he is and it will be an honour to play underneath his captaincy 🙏🏽💜 https://t.co/HwRawnf1ih — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) July 27, 2022

Mings, 29, enjoyed an inconsistent season last year at Villa, but he will be hoping that he build on some strong performances following the appointment of Gerrard towards the end of last season.

However, his opportunities may be limited this season, with the £26million arrival of Diego Carlos set to pose a major test of his credentials.

Meanwhile Calum Chambers and Ezri Konsa are also set to fight it out to partner the Brazilian along with Mings in defence.

