Ex-Premier League boss hails Ireland U21 after loan move

Former Premier League boss Mark Hughes has heaped praise on Ireland U21 international Tyreik Wright, after the Aston Villa loanee joined his side on loan.

Hughes is currently in charge of League Two side Bradford City, and completed a deadline day move for the Corkonian from the Premier League side.

In doing so, Hughes hailed his new recruit after he bolstered his ranks for the season ahead.

“Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen…”

Last season, Wright went on loan to Salford City and Colchester United, and has now added Bradford City to his vast array of clubs.

“Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season,” Hughes said when speaking to his club’s website.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play which will benefit our squad. He has a great turn of pace, trickery and technical ability and – with three goals for Republic of Ireland’s U21 side – a clear eye for goal.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get started in claret and amber, and I am sure you will join me in wishing him the very best while with us.”

Wright has alreadty played 44 times in League Two, and he will be hoping that he can add to that total this season with a side gunning for promotion to League One.

“I am absolutely loving it already,” he added. “Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters.

“I would say I am very energetic and direct. I love one-against-one situations, try to play the game with a smile on my face and get the fans off their seats.

“There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position, and working with a manager like Mark Hughes.

“He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.”

