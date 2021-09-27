Teenager charged for racist abuse of Ireland U21 Tyreik Wright

The teenager has been charged for racist abuse of Wright.

West Midlands Police have charged a teenager in England for the racist abuse of Ireland Under-21 international and Aston Villa loanee Tyreik Wright.

The teenager, who can not be named for legal reasons, has been accused of sending racist messages to Wright on Instagram.

The alleged incident happened while Wright was on loan at Walsall last season.

Wright was racially abused last season after sharing an Instagram post criticising a hate crime going unpunished.

He received a torrent of abuse on social media as a result, with Aston Villa boss Dean Smith supporting his player at the time.

Aston Villa Football Club is appalled by the racist abuse of one our academy players, Tyreik Wright. We will work alongside Walsall to provide Tyreik with any support he requires and will continue to do everything we can to report and help root out all forms of discrimination. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 24, 2021

“It’s abhorrent and it shouldn’t be happening,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, it is still happening. Players, staff, the whole of football is trying to make a stand on this.

“You can see everybody kneeling before the game to make it known that any form of discrimination or racism is not acceptable. We now need the social media platforms to come up with a way to make sure that this doesn’t happen.”

Wright joined League Two side Salford City on loan from Villa until the end of the 2021/22 season in August.

🗣 "Delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started" Tyreik Wright on joining The Ammies on loan from Aston Villa!#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/uBP586Qgpz — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) August 17, 2021

So far, the Co. Cork youngster has made six appearances in League Two for the Ammies, scoring once. Four of those appearances have been starts for the Villa loanee.

The 20-year-old has also impressed on the international stage with the Ireland Under-21s, impressing in a 2-0 win away to Bosnia earlier this month with Jim Crawford’s side.

In the win, Wright opened the scoring with a fine spot-kick.

He then turned provider as he sent the ball into the box following a short corner that Conor Coventry converted.

Captain Conor Coventry was on the end of a slick setpiece routine to double @FAIreland U21s' lead against Bosnia & Herzegovina in an impressive 2-0 win #rtesoccer

📱 Report – https://t.co/Deh9ZZ7r9s pic.twitter.com/BUJ35Bt5vv — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 3, 2021

