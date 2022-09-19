Tyreik Wright hails ‘tremendous’ Mark Hughes as Ireland’s U21 side chase their destiny

Tyreik Wright is a really exciting talent.

On transfer deadline day in England, Ireland U21 winger Tyreik Wright linked up with a former Premier League manager in Mark Hughes, as he joined Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa.

Hughes has managed the likes of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and even Manchester City in the English top-flight – but has recently been forced to take a step back to League Two in first-team management.

In doing so, he has linked up with Wright – a player who is forging a fine reputation for himself in the English footballing pyramid.

On Saturday afternoon, Wright made his first start for Bradford City in League Two, and capped off his performance with a goal.

And for a player who has enjoyed several loan moves in the past, Wright admits that this latest move has been the ‘most enjoyable’ of his career to date.

“It’s been good,” he explains. “Of all the loans I have had, I’d say I am enjoying this one the most. I have only been there a month but I can’t complain, really.

“The gaffer has been tremendous with me and I am looking forward to the rest of the season. I didn’t realise how big the club was until I signed there but it has a huge history, the stadium and the fans are unbelievable, I am loving it so far.”

A boyhood Manchester United fan, Wright is no stranger to the talents of Hughes as a player – and he is now learning from him as a manager.

“He has been a pleasure to work with,” he adds. “He has me in straight away into the group and giving me game time.

“He’s a Manchester United legend and I grew up supporting Manchester United. It was a no-brainer for me to go to Bradford and work under him, he has worked at the highest level so to work under him is a pleasure.”

However, it was not just the Mark Hughes factor that coaxed Wright to Bradford City.

On a regular basis, the Bantams attract a crowd of over 17,000 to Valley Parade, and this season they are a side who are aiming to make their long-awaited return to League One.

“My main aim would be to get my stats up,” he added. “[To also] get Bradford promoted, that’s the ambition of the club. I will just see what the end of the season holds for me.”

Saying that, Wright’s current deal at his parent club Aston Villa expires at the end of the season – and he is unsure of what the future holds for him at Villa Park.

“If I am performing the way I performed at the weekend, I don’t see why not,” he explains. “I have always aimed the highest and I don’t see why I can’t get into the Villa first team. I will try and impress them.”

But for now, Wright’s immediate focus is on international matters with the Boys in Green.

On Friday evening, Jim Crawford’s side welcome Israel to Tallaght Stadium in the first-leg of their European Championship play-off, and it is a game that is set to have huge ramifications on the Ireland U21s.

“It would mean the world to qualify, to be honest,” he explains.

“Pulling on the green jersey and making history for the U21s would mean the world to me and everyone here as well. That’s what we are looking to do and hopefully we can do it.

“We have kept the same group through the whole campaign but had some new faces as well. I have no worries that they’re not going to perform either, so I am looking forward to the first-leg.

“It’s going to be a sell-out at Tallaght Stadium, which we have not had before, I can’t wait for that.”

