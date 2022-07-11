Spurs put Troy Parrott offer on hold from Championship new boys before pre-season trip

He is impressing.

Troy Parrott‘s impressive run of form is continuing, as Spurs continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

However, his encouraging signs in pre-season come amid interest in his services from Championship new boys Sunderland for a loan transfer.

The Dubliner travelled out to South Korea on Saturday evening with the North London side, alongside fellow Irishmen Matt Doherty and Josh Keeley.

According to a report in the Northern Echo, Sunderland’s pursuit of Parrott has been halted by the inclusion of Parrott on Spurs’ pre-season trip to Asia.

Recently, the Black Cats snapped up Spurs winger Jack Clarke on loan, and made an enquiry to do the same with Parrott. However, Spurs boss Antonio Conte blocked Sunderland’s advance as he wanted to run the rule over Parrott first.

When Son went down, the whole crowd went silent. Kane went over and helped him back up before he rejoined the next run to cheers. Now Kane, Son, Tanganga, Bissouma have all dropped out of the last set of runs. Troy Parrott probably the fittest and was leading the final run. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 11, 2022

And so far, Parrott is understood to have impressed his new boss in the first open pre-season session of the season.

In the sweltering heat, the Ireland international was one of the few remaining at the end of Spurs’ gruelling runs at the end of training.

While not meaning an awful lot, his efforts were notable with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min struggling to last the distance at Spurs’ open training session.

What next?

For Parrott, a solid pre-season campaign is likely to do his Spurs future no harm with the Dubliner having just one year left on his current deal at the club.

Now 20, the Dubliner has matured over the last 12 months, thanks in no small part to his successful loan stint with League One side MK Dons. However, another loan does look likely.

“After two disappointing loans, it’s fair to say that things are looking up for me and I am on a bit of an upward trajectory,” he said last month.

“I just need to keep that going, keep improving, and keep giving it my all.

“Going on loan is for playing men’s football and realising what you have to do throughout a game, and I think I have matured a lot over the three loans that I’ve had.

“I’m just happy that it’s starting to click.”

