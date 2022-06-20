Troy Parrott signals Spurs intention amid new Championship link

An interesting summer awaits Troy Parrott.

Ireland international Troy Parrott has provided an insight into his short-term future at Spurs, amid intensifying rumours surrounding his future at the club.

Recently, a host of Championship clubs have been linked with a move for the Dubliner, but it remains unclear where he will ply his trade next season.

As of the weekend, Sunderland were linked with a move for him, but Parrott has since suggested that he would be open to stay and fight for his place at the North London side in pre-season at least.

“All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing..”

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland have made an enquiry about Parrott’s availability ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship return.

However, recent comments from the 20-year-old suggest that he is keen to impress Antonio Conte during pre-season.

“I can’t control what goes on there [with Spurs],” Parrott said, as quoted by the Irish Independent. “That’s out of my hands. All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing when I go back there for pre-season.

“After two disappointing loans, it’s fair to say that things are looking up for me and I am on a bit of an upward trajectory. I just need to keep that going, keep improving, and keep giving it my all.

“Going on loan is for playing men’s football and realising what you have to do throughout a game, and I think I have matured a lot over the three loans that I’ve had.

“I’m just happy that it’s starting to click.”

Troy Parrott.

With Sunderland now reportedly interested in Parrott, they have joined the likes of Swansea, Middlesbrough, Preston and QPR who are interested in his signature for the 2022/23 season.

Last week, a report in football.london claimed that the Dubliner would be willing to depart Spurs on loan again next season, although recent comments seem to suggest otherwise.

