Troy Parrott linked with Championship loan moves

Ireland international Troy Parrott is reportedly on the radar of several Championship clubs, as interest in his services pique after an impressive 2021/22 campaign.

The Dubliner impressed with MK Dons, and also starred for Ireland on international duty against Scotland and Ukraine, scoring against the Scots with one of the great Irish international goals.

But it is unlikely that he will remain at Spurs next season, with another loan move likely for the 20-year-old.

According to a report in football.london, it is expected that Parrott is to go on loan again next season, with a host of Championship clubs interested.

Of those, Swansea, Middlesbrough, Preston and QPR are linked with a swoop for the Irish international.

In addition, it is claimed that Parrott would also prefer to go on loan again next season, rather than fight for his place at a Premier League side once again.

Positive end to the camp, should be scoring but great effort from everyone involved over the 4 games, time to improve and get better before the next campaign 💚 #coybig pic.twitter.com/uWOb2t98wL — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) June 14, 2022

This season, Parrott established himself as one of the finest young talents in League One with MK Dons, impressing with a host of Irish stars at Stadium:MK.

Ireland U21 Conor Coventry, and Warren O’Hora were at the club with Parrott last season, with the former also on loan at the club.

But Parrott still made his mark at the club, impressing those in and around the club with his undoubted quality.

“If you reflect on Troy’s season, I think it has been a really good one learning wise for him,” MK Dons boss Liam Manning told Pundit Arena in April. “He had a terrific start, and then a little bit of a dip.

“But since then he has been terrific for the team. I think he has really matured, looking at him now. The consistency of him is so important, that make a player trustworthy.

“He’s so consistent, and that gets you picked, as well as the quality. When you look at some of the goals recently, and the impact he has in attacking areas, that’s extremely important.

“Troy is another who has had another solid finish to the season, and we’ve still got time to keep going, challenge, and push him to keep improving, which he has been excellent at.”

